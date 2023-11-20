Handguns, Ammo Found After Rollover in Portage la Prairie

A vehicle rollover in the RM of Portage la Prairie last week ended with police seizing two handguns.

Manitoba RCMP were called to the single-vehicle crash at around 11:40 p.m. on November 16 on Highway 26 at Road 34 West.

Two men were found to be visibly intoxicated and were treated for minor injuries. A woman, who was the driver, wasn’t intoxicated nor injured in the crash. All three were from Ontario and British Columbia.

Police searched the vehicle and found ammunition, which led to all three people being arrested.

A 42-year-old man from East York, Ontario was searched and allegedly had two handguns on him. The ammunition earlier discovered was found to match one of the guns.

Todd McGarragle has been charged with numerous weapons offences and remains in custody. The other two people were released without charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.