Manitoba Police Officers Sprayed with Gasoline During Arrest

Several Manitoba First Nations police officers were doused in gasoline while trying to arrest a man over the weekend.

RCMP say MFNPS officers in Long Plain First Nation were responding to a home on Keesh Drive Saturday afternoon for a man wanted on outstanding warrants.

When they arrived, Brent Houle, 35, fled on foot before trying to disarm an officer of his Taser.

The RCMP was called in to assist, when several of Houle’s relatives physically assaulted officers, obstructed justice and tried to assist Houle in escaping from police.

One relative repeatedly struck MFNPS officers with a jerry can filled with gasoline, which doused officers with gas.

Two RCMP officers and two MFNPS officers sustained injuries. All of those injured were taken to hospital and treated for their injuries.

Houle, Faye Prince, 35, and a 15-year-old girl remain in custody to appear in Portage la Prairie court on a number of charges.

A 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy are also facing charges and were released pending a court appearance on January 10, 2024.