Variety Manitoba Expecting Record Turnout for Winter Wonderland

WINNIPEG — A record number of Manitoba children will experience holiday magic Tuesday at Variety Manitoba’s annual Winter Wonderland.

Variety, the Children’s Charity of Manitoba has partnered with the RBC Convention Centre this year to treat children and families experiencing economic disadvantage.

“Our team at Variety gets excited about this event every year,” said Jeff Liba, Variety Manitoba CEO. “Sadly, Manitoba is one of the provinces with the highest child poverty rates in Canada. Providing this special outing for children whose families struggle emotionally and financially during the holiday season makes a huge difference in the lives of children who attend this annual event.”

The holiday-themed event provides a hot nutritious meal, entertainment and a gift bag for every child containing useful items like mittens or toques, snacks and a toy.

Variety expects 1,100 kids from eight inner-city schools to attend tomorrow — marking the largest Winter Wonderland compared to the previous six years.

Those wishing to donate and support a gift bag for a child can do so online by visiting varietymanitoba.com/winterwonderland.