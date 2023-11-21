Trans-Canada Highwaymen at Club Regent in the Spring

The Trans-Canada Highwaymen are hitting the road for a show in Winnipeg at Club Regent Centre in the spring.

The Canadian supergroup, made of Moe Berg (TPOH), Chris Murphy (Sloan), Craig Northey (Odds) and Steven Page (ex-BNL), will perform on March 22, 2024.

The TCH live show will include songs from the Canadian Songbook featured on Explosive Hits Vol. 1, but the emphasis of the TCH live show will still be the songs the guys have written.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 24 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.