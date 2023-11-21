Winnipeg Police Investigating Two Separate Homicides

Winnipeg police are investigating two early morning homicides on Tuesday.

Officers were first called to the 400 block of Burrows Avenue for the report of a seriously injured woman at around 1:45 a.m.

The 20-year-old victim was transported to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to her injuries.

At around 4:50 a.m., Winnipeg police responded to a multi-tenant residence in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue for the report of a suspicious death.

A deceased man was located on scene by the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

Police are investigating both unrelated incidents and ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-6508 or at Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.