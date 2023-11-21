Home » News » Winnipeg Police Investigating Two Separate Homicides

Winnipeg Police Investigating Two Separate Homicides

November 21, 2023 10:37 AM | News


Winnipeg Police Crest Logo

A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg police are investigating two early morning homicides on Tuesday.

Officers were first called to the 400 block of Burrows Avenue for the report of a seriously injured woman at around 1:45 a.m.

The 20-year-old victim was transported to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to her injuries.

At around 4:50 a.m., Winnipeg police responded to a multi-tenant residence in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue for the report of a suspicious death.

A deceased man was located on scene by the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

Police are investigating both unrelated incidents and ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-6508 or at Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.


Tags: Crime | Death | Winnipeg Police

TRENDING VIDEOS