Winnipeg Gives Honorary Street Name to Celebrate Sister City Relationship with Lviv

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — A portion of a street north of Winnipeg’s downtown has been given an honorary name as Manitoba’s capital celebrates 50 years since it formed a relationship with a city in Ukraine.

A stretch of Alexander Avenue from Main Street to Lily Avenue has been given the commemorative name Lviv Way to recognize Winnipeg’s relationship with the western Ukraine city.

The two cities formed a sister city friendship agreement a half century ago and recently renewed that agreement, which sees the two connect on a range of cultural, educational, recreational and economic opportunities.

The Ukrainian Cultural and Educational Centre Oseredok is located on the block of Alexander Avenue receiving the honorary street name.

Andriy Sadovyy, mayor of Lviv, is in Winnipeg this week to celebrate the anniversary and to meet with some of the tens of thousands of Ukrainians who call Winnipeg home.

Sadovyy says there are many ties of family, friendship, history and culture shared between the two cities.

“I appreciate the strong support Winnipeg has shown for Ukraine and its people during this unprovoked and unjust war,” Sadovyy said in a statement Wednesday.

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham previously committed $15,000 to a national rehabilitation centre in Lviv that provides medical care to those injured during Russia’s invasion of the country.

Gillingham said the renewed agreement serves as a testament to the rich history and shared values between Winnipeg and Lviv.

“Winnipeg is a city that has deep connections to Ukraine and we want to show the people of Ukraine that we stand with them in their defence of their nation and pursuit of peace, security and prosperity,” said Gillingham.