Senior Attacked in Home Invasion in Western Manitoba

A 76-year-old woman was attacked during a home invasion in western Manitoba on Tuesday morning.

Manitoba RCMP say the victim was in the rural area north of Rossburn at around 9 a.m. when two men and a woman entered the home after knocking on the door.

The elderly woman was assaulted before a family member intervened and the two men took off. The female suspect was briefly detained by the family member but was able to flee on foot prior to police arriving. It’s believed she was picked up in a grey vehicle by the suspects who previously fled.

The victim was transported to hospital with injuries and has since been released.

The suspects weren’t known to the residents and no weapons were used in the attack. The male suspects were wearing masks covering their faces, while the female is described as being in her mid-20s.

Russell RCMP continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 773-3051 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.