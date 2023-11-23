Trevor Curl Named Goldeyes’ New Broadcaster

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have hired Trevor Curl as the club’s broadcaster for the 2024 American Association Season.

Curl, who most recently served in the same capacity last summer for the Auburn Doubledays of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, will make his radio debut on January 17 during the “Inside Pitch” off-season program on CJNU 93.7 FM.

“We’re excited to introduce our fans to Trevor’s youthful enthusiasm”, said Goldeyes president Sam Katz. “I expect he will quickly grow into the position, and it will only be a matter of time before Trevor’s voice is associated with iconic moments in Goldeyes history just like those of his predecessors.”

A native of Bellevue, Washington, Curl graduated with a communications degree from Eastern Oregon University, where he also played two seasons as an infielder for the Mountaineers.

Curl will be behind the microphone for all Goldeyes pre-season, regular season, and potential post-season games.

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road against the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9.