Suspects Charged in Fight Over VLT Machine at Winnipeg Lounge

WINNIPEG — Police have charged three people after a fight erupted at a local lounge over a VLT machine on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Pembina Highway at around 8 p.m. after a fight broke out between two men and a 27-year-old male victim.

The suspects threatened to “shoot up” the lounge and fled the business. They later returned with another man, armed with a gun. No one was injured and they all fled the scene.

Police soon located the men in the 800 block of Weatherdon Avenue and arrested them without incident.

Their vehicle was searched and police seized the following items:

2 kilograms of cocaine – worth an estimated $60,000

1 ounce of fentanyl – worth an estimated $3,000

100 oxycontin tablets – worth an estimated $4,000

Approximately $10,000 in Canadian currency

2 x 3D printed handguns and ammunition (one firearm was loaded)

Three men, aged 18, 19 and 21, have been charged with multiple drugs and firearms offences. They remain in custody.