Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Crash on Pembina Highway

WINNIPEG — A woman was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle late Wednesday in the 3100 block of Pembina Highway.

Police were called to the scene at around 10:20 p.m. after a female pedestrian was hit. The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died.

A 21-year-old man driving a Honda Accord was travelling northbound on Pembina Highway at the time.

Police closed the roadway near the Perimeter Highway until about 6:30 a.m. Thursday as they investigated.

Anyone with additional information, including video or dash camera video footage, is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 (TIPS).