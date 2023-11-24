Manitoba Producers to Get Temporary Crown Land Rent Reduction

Manitoba agricultural producers are getting a break from the province with a temporary rent reduction on agricultural Crown land.

For the 2024 growing season, the province will increase the forage leases to 55 percent from 33 percent in recognition of the hardships producers have faced in recent years.

“When the previous government made these changes, it hurt Manitoba producers in all aspects of their business including production and market costs, and made it harder for them to recover,” said Premier Wab Kinew on Friday.

Kinew says the rent reduction will essentially freeze rates to the same as 2023 and will provide producers with more than $2 million in support.

Agricultural Crown lands are parcels of land leased to producers for agricultural use including grazing, haying or annual cropping.

Dale Myhre, a veteran rancher with a cattle operation in the Parkland region, says the announcement is a lifeline for Crown leaseholders.

“With this reduction in Crown lease rents, beef producers have gone from feeling desperation to feeling hope again.”