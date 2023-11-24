Manitoba Aims to Improve ER Wait Times with Weekend Patient Discharges

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is changing the way patients leave hospitals by expanding discharges to include weekends.

Health, Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Uzoma Asagwara made the announcement Friday at the Health Sciences Centre, saying the move will reduce emergency room wait times.

Currently, patient discharges are handled Monday to Friday due to the necessary staff being on duty during those days.

“By adding positions for physiotherapists, occupational therapists, social workers, health-care aides and hospital case co-ordinators, we can ensure Manitobans can return from the hospital to their home community safely, reducing weekend bottlenecks in hospital emergency departments in Winnipeg, Brandon and Selkirk,” said Asagwara.

The additional staff comes at a cost of $2.75 million this fiscal year to expand positions in the three Manitoba cities.

“This investment will enhance the discharge process for these patients, improving patient flow throughout hospitals and helping to address congestion in emergency departments and urgent care centres,” said Jennifer Cumpsty, executive director of acute care services at Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg.

