Winnipeg Jets Head Coach Rick Bowness Returns After Absence

Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness will return behind the bench tonight after a month-long absence.

Bowness took time off in late October to look after his wife, Judy, after she suffered a seizure.

Associate coach Scott Arniel had been leading the team as interim head coach while Bowness stepped away.

Bowness became Winnipeg’s coach ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. He led the Jets to a 46-33-3 record and a playoff berth last season.

Winnipeg was eliminated in five games in the first round by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.

The Jets (11-5-2) face the Florida Panthers tonight on the road.