Police Officer Rescues Family Dog from Burning Winnipeg Home

WINNIPEG — Two women and a dog were safely evacuated from a working fire at a multi-unit residence on Thursday afternoon.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to the 700 block of Flora Street at around 1 p.m. after police were initially flagged down by a passerby.

Two women were spotted self-evacuating from the fire-engulfed residence and were helped by officers. The family’s dog remained helplessly trapped inside the home but was rescued by one of the officers. The officer sustained a minor dog bite injury during the ordeal and received medical treatment in hospital.

All other evacuees, including the animal, weren’t injured in the fire.

Police aren’t investigating the blaze as criminal in nature.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate weren’t immediately available.