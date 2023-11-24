Zoo Lights Illuminating Start of the Holiday Season

WINNIPEG — It will begin to feel like the holiday season tonight at Assiniboine Park Zoo.

Zoo Lights kicks off 35 nights of illuminated festive fun with nearly 1.5 million lights and dynamic displays across the zoo property.

“We are ready to celebrate the holiday season and expect to welcome more than 8,000 visitors over the first three nights Zoo Lights,” said Laura Cabak, director, public relations and communications, Assiniboine Park Conservancy. “With mild weather in the forecast, we are looking forward to a terrific opening weekend!”

New this year is Domino Effect by Ingrid Ingrid, encompassing a dazzling, interactive display that invites visitors to play with giant dominos, as well as glow-in-the-snow games like ladder ball and corn hole.

Food options include the Tundra Grill, Winston’s, Bison Snack Shack, and the Marquee — a large, heated event tent with ample seating and nightly entertainment courtesy of local DJs.

APC says approximately 13,000 tickets have already been pre-sold for the event, which runs from November 24 to January 7, 2024.

Tickets are available online and are time and date-specific, with capacity limited in each time slot.