The Leaf Reopens with Festive ‘Celebration’ Display

WINNIPEG — The biomes at The Leaf inside Assiniboine Park have received their “glow-up” for the holiday season.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy announced Saturday that The Leaf has reopened after a scheduled closure to transform the Babs Asper Display House for the holidays.

The new Celebration display, which runs from November 25 to January 7, honours Manitoba’s multicultural heritage and the festivities, customs, and traditions that bring people together over the holiday season.

“Our new Celebration display takes inspiration from the beauty of winter at Assiniboine Park and some of the diverse ways people mark this special time of year here in Manitoba and around the world,” said Gerald Dieleman, senior director of horticulture, Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

The transformation included dismantling the fall Abundance display, reconfiguring the display layout, installation of trees and new décor pieces, stringing over 15,000 lights, and additional planting. The plant material for this display includes – but is not limited to – 675 poinsettias, 170 cyclamen, and 50 bromeliads.

The Celebration display is included with regular Leaf admission.