Three Dead, Two Injured in Downtown Winnipeg Shooting

WINNIPEG — Three people have died following an early Sunday morning shooting in the 100 block of Langside Street.

Police were called to the scene just after 4 a.m. and located five people who had been shot.

A man and a woman were pronounced deceased, while three additional victims were transported to hospital in critical condition. One man has since succumbed to his injuries. Another man and a woman remain in hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Winnipeg police say due to the gravity of the incident, investigators will be on scene for an extended period of time.

Further details are expected to be released in the coming days.

Anyone with video surveillance or information on the shooting is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.