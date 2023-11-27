Listening Tour to Hear from Manitoba Health-Care Workers

WINNIPEG — Front-line health-care workers are being asked for their thoughts by the Manitoba government as part of a “listening tour.”

Over the coming months, provincial health officials will visit several Manitoba hospitals to hear directly from those on the front lines.

“The first step to fixing the damage done to health care is to address the health-care staffing crisis,” said Premier Wab Kinew.

“We want front-line workers to know they can speak freely, without threat of retribution, to a government that values their expertise and cares about them. This listening tour is about resetting that relationship and collaborating with front-line workers to tackle the challenges we face in health care, together.”

The one-hour in-person conversations will include the premier, Health, Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Uzoma Asagwara and members of the NDP caucus.

The first stop in the listening tour will be held at Grace Hospital on December 8.

Officials will also make stops at Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg, St. Boniface Hospital, Victoria General Hospital, Brandon Regional Health Centre, Bethesda Regional Health Centre, Selkirk Mental Health Centre, and Thompson General Hospital.