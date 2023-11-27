Manitoba to Make the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a Statutory Holiday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba is moving to make the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a statutory holiday in the province.

The holiday, colloquially known as Orange Shirt Day, takes place annually on September 30.

“Manitobans from all walks of life are ready to embrace reconciliation—whether it’s participating in school events, wearing a WASAC jersey to a Jets game or talking to their kids about our history and the future we want,” said Kinew.

“Legislating Sept. 30 as a general holiday creates space for all Manitobans to come together in observation, reflection and commemoration of the history and legacy of residential schools.”

The proposed legislation, introduced on Monday in the legislature, was developed following significant consultations with Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors and stakeholders throughout the province.