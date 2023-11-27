Fourth Person Dies After Weekend Winnipeg Shooting

WINNIPEG — A fourth person has died following a fatal shooting early Sunday in Winnipeg’s West Broadway area.

Police on Monday released the identity of the victims, who were fatally shot at around 4 a.m. at a multi-unit residence in the 100 block of Langside Street.

Five people were located by police with injuries following the shooting, including two people who were pronounced on scene. A third person succumbed to their injuries in hospital, while a fourth person died late Sunday.

The victims have been identified as Crystal Shannon Beardy, 34, her sister Stephanie Amanda Beardy, 33, Melelek Leseri Lesikel, 29, and Dylan Maxwell Lavallee, 41.

A 55-year-old man remains in hospital in critical condition.

“Our hearts go out to these families and the community,” Insp. Jennifer McKinnon said Monday.

McKinnon said the sisters are from Lake St. Martin First Nation, north of Winnipeg. Lesikel has family in Kenya and in the United States.

She said police have also been in contact with Lavallee’s family in Winnipeg.

The homicide unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information or video surveillance from the area is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.

Watch Monday’s news conference: