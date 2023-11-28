Blue Bombers Extend GM Kyle Walters to Two-Year Deal

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have renewed their confidence in general manager Kyle Walters.

The football club on Tuesday announced Walters has signed a two-year contract extension with the team.

Walters was named the 17th GM in franchise history on November 26, 2013, after previously serving as an assistant coach and assistant GM. The 2024 season will mark his 14th year with the club.

The Blue Bombers also announced that assistant general manager/director of U.S. scouting Danny McManus and senior assistant general manager/director of player personnel Ted Goveia will also remain with the club.

Following the conclusion of the 2023 CFL season, Walters told the media: “Why would anyone want to leave this organization willingly? I love the CFL, my entire adult life has been football so I certainly anticipate being in the CFL.”

Walters has also been at the helm of the Bombers’ four consecutive Grey Cup games, with championships in 2019 and 2021.

Walters joined the Blue Bombers in 2010 as their special-teams co-ordinator, a post he led through 2012.

— With files from The Canadian Press