Man Charged, Guns Seized Following Swan River Shooting

Manitoba RCMP have charged a man after a report of shots being fired at a Swan River home last weekend.

Police were called to a residence on 1st Street South the evening of November 25, where they witnessed the front door, a front window and a wall had been damaged by gunfire.

The suspect had fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

ADVERTISEMENT



On Monday, police executed a search warrant at a home on Lorne Avenue in Birch River, where they seized six firearms and ammunition.

David Gabriel, 37, from Birch River, was arrested and remains in custody on assault and weapons charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.