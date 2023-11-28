Willard Reaves Named Deputy Leader of Manitoba Liberals

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Liberal Party has named Willard Reaves as their new deputy leader.

Reeves, a former Winnipeg Blue Bomber, ran for the Liberals in Fort Whyte in October’s provincial election, where he placed second to Progressive Conservative incumbent Obby Khan. Reaves also ran previously for the Liberals in the same ward during a 2022 by-election and fell 200 votes short of securing a seat.

ADVERTISEMENT



“I appreciate being asked to serve as deputy leader of the Manitoba Liberals. As a past candidate, and a community advocate I will use the experience I’ve gained to work with Cindy (Lamoureux, interim leader), our membership and executive to grow a healthier party,” Reaves said in a statement.

Lamoureux also announced Kevin Lamoureux and David Johnson to serve as co-chairs on the party’s election readiness committee.