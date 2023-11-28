Two Mexican Nationals Charged in $1.3M Winnipeg Drug Bust

WINNIPEG — Two Mexican citizens have been charged after Winnipeg police seized $1.3 million in methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Police made the discovery on October 19 after executing a search warrant in the 100 block of James Avenue.

Officers seized approximately 9 kilograms of meth worth an estimated $450,000, along with 2.1 kilograms of fentanyl worth an estimated $850,000.

Police also seized a large quantity of prescription pills, a loaded Glock handgun and ammunition, approximately $50,000 in cash, $450,000 in counterfeit currency and packaging materials.

Ilse Brillette Vazquez Arroyo, 27, and Juan Abad Casimiro Perez, 27, have been charged with several drug and weapon offences. They remain in custody.