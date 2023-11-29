Winnipeg Jets Blanked 2-0 by Stars to Begin Homestand

By Jim Bender, The Canadian Press

Dallas netminder Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots to record his first shutout of the season, leading the Stars to a 2-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Forwards Tyler Seguin and Joe Pavelski scored for Dallas (13-5-2).

Seguin put the game away late in the third period. He converted a pass from Mason Marchment, who flipped the puck over fallen defenceman Nate Schmidt and potted the puck into the empty side of the net.

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped 19 of 21 shots for Winnipeg (12-7-2) at Canada Life Centre. It snapped a four-game winning streak for Hellebuyck. It was Winnipeg’s second consecutive loss.

The Stars killed off two critical two-men short infractions. The second one came in the third period for 44 seconds while they were protecting a 1-0 lead.

The Stars opened the scoring with a controversial goal about midway through the second period. Pavelski was set up alone in front of the empty side of the net by forward Roope Hintz and scored. Forward Jason Robertson also assisted. The Jets challenged for goalie interference as Pavelski had hit Hellebuyck in the face mask with his stick just before scoring.

The Jets lost the challenge and were charged with a delay-of-game penalty.

The Stars scored just after killing a two-man short penalty for 68 seconds. Hellebuyck was forced to stop forward Jamie Benn on a 2-on-1 while the Stars were short-handed. Forward Kyle Connor cleared the rebound with a Dallas forward on the doorstep.

ADVERTISEMENT



During the Jets two-man advantage, Oettinger stopped a dangerous shot from Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele.

Winnipeg outshot the Stars 11-6 in the second.

Both goalies were sharp in the opening 20 minutes. Oettinger stopped forward Vladislav Namestnikov from in close early in the period. He later made a great save on defenceman Josh Morrissey, who was set up along in front by forward Mason Appleton.

Hellebuyck stopped a dangerous shot from Hintz, with Dallas on the power play. The Stars outshot Winnipeg 8-5 in the first.

NOTES

In a touching pre-game ceremony for Hockey Fights Cancer, the Jets introduced five children who have fought cancer, some still fighting it … Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck recorded his franchise-leading 33rd shutout on Friday against the Florida Panthers — the second-most in the NHL since he came into the league in 2015-16 … Winnipeg forward Cole Perfetti entered the game having scored at least one point in 11 of his last 12 games. … The Stars recently scored seven of their eight goals against the Minnesota Wild on special teams (five on the power play and two short-handed). They are just the sixth NHL team to accomplish that feat. Only the Boston Bruins with eight back in 1975 have ever had more.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host the Edmonton Oilers in the second of a four-game homestand on Thursday.

Stars: Play in Calgary against the Flames on Thursday.