Man Fatally Shot by Police After Officer Pinned During Traffic Stop

WINNIPEG — One man has died after a police-involved shooting during a traffic stop in Fort Richmond.

Police attempted to pull over a vehicle near Pembina Highway and Dalhousie Drive at around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee the scene, and an officer was pinned by their vehicle. One of the officers fired their gun, striking the man who was driving.

Police provided emergency medical care to the suspect, who was transported to the Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

A female passenger remains in police custody.

The injured officer was transported to hospital in stable condition.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified and has assumed responsibility for the investigation.