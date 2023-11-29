Grace Hospital to See More Acute Care Beds in Early 2024

WINNIPEG — The province is adding new acute care beds at Grace Hospital in an effort to reduce emergency department wait times.

Health, Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Uzoma Asagwara announced Wednesday the investment will add 10 new medicine beds and 11 new surgical beds, including five announced last week.

“The changes will provide patients with high-quality care in hospital beds when they need it most and will reduce the chaos created by systemic underinvestment in the health-care system in recent years,” said Asagwara.

The new beds are scheduled to be in place by the end of the fiscal year, March 31, 2024, with another 10 medicine beds to be added in 2024-25.

“As Winnipeg’s third acute care site, this increased bed capacity is fundamental to our operations and will help improve our patient flow, which will in turn provide more timely access to care and ultimately even better outcomes for all of our patients,” said Dr. Ramin Hamedani, chief medical officer, Grace Hospital.

“This new medicine unit is precisely what Grace Hospital needs to provide the best care possible.”

Provincial officials will soon embark on a listening tour at Manitoba hospitals to hear concerns directly from front-line health-care workers.