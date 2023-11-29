Flin Flon Man Wins HSC Millionaire Lottery Grand Prize

Scott Smith of Flin Flon, Manitoba is the big winner in the 2023 HSC Millionaire Lottery.

Smith won with ticket number 9820070 and will choose between $1.25 million in tax-free cash, or one of six home packages valued at more than $1.5 million each.

Paulina Tavares of Winnipeg won the 50/50 Plus draw with ticket number 8297083, totalling $1,456,100 and will take home $728,050. This year’s cash draw was also the largest in the lottery’s history.

“We are all winners when Manitobans support the HSC Millionaire Lottery,” said Jonathon Lyon, president and CEO, HSC Foundation.

“Your generosity supports compassionate, innovative patient care; state-of-the-art, minimally invasive surgical technology; and new, expanded, and enhanced clinical spaces at HSC Winnipeg—Manitoba’s hospital. Buyer support helps revitalize and refocus HSC as a surgical centre of excellence and innovation, and we are grateful.”

A complete list of this year’s winners can be found at HSCMillionaire.com.