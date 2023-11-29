Home » News » Manitoba Conservation Dispatch Centre Opens in Brandon

Manitoba Conservation Dispatch Centre Opens in Brandon

November 29, 2023 12:51 PM | News


Manitoba Legislature Protest Camp

Conservation officers carry part of a teepee that has been taken down at the Manitoba legislature during a move to evict a protest camp on the north side of the grounds, in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Daniel Crump)

BRANDON, Man. — A centralized dispatch centre for Manitoba conservation officers is now operational in Brandon.

The 24-7 dispatch service will be provided through the Brandon Public-Safety Communication Centre, which also provides emergency dispatch services for seven police agencies and 192 fire departments throughout the province, as well as to Manitoba-based enforcement officers of the Canadian Wildlife Service.

“The City of Brandon is excited to partner with the Manitoba government by providing valuable public-safety communications to conservation officers in the field,” said Robert Stewart, director of emergency communications, Brandon Public-Safety Communication Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Officers having constant radio contact is a big step forward to keeping officers safe while they carry out their duties.”

Economic Development, Investment, Trade and Natural Resources Minister Jamie Moses says the current contract is for a three-year period, with an option for a two-year extension.

Manitobans can report poachers and human-wildlife interactions by calling toll-free at 1-800-782-0076.


Tags: Brandon | Manitoba

TRENDING VIDEOS