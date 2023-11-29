Manitoba Conservation Dispatch Centre Opens in Brandon

BRANDON, Man. — A centralized dispatch centre for Manitoba conservation officers is now operational in Brandon.

The 24-7 dispatch service will be provided through the Brandon Public-Safety Communication Centre, which also provides emergency dispatch services for seven police agencies and 192 fire departments throughout the province, as well as to Manitoba-based enforcement officers of the Canadian Wildlife Service.

“The City of Brandon is excited to partner with the Manitoba government by providing valuable public-safety communications to conservation officers in the field,” said Robert Stewart, director of emergency communications, Brandon Public-Safety Communication Centre.

“Officers having constant radio contact is a big step forward to keeping officers safe while they carry out their duties.”

Economic Development, Investment, Trade and Natural Resources Minister Jamie Moses says the current contract is for a three-year period, with an option for a two-year extension.

Manitobans can report poachers and human-wildlife interactions by calling toll-free at 1-800-782-0076.