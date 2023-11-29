Sea Bears Re-Sign Head Coach Mike Taylor for 2024-25

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have sunk a three-pointer in re-signing head coach Mike Taylor for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The basketball club announced on Wednesday they have signed Taylor to a rare, full-time, year-round contract.

Taylor, who was named the 2023 CEBL Coach of the Year, served as the inaugural head coach and general manager for the Sea Bears in 2023, leading the team to a 12-8 record to tie for the best in the Western Division. The veteran coach helped the expansion Sea Bears establish themselves as a scoring threat that averaged a western-leading 90.1 points per game.

“I love Winnipeg and am so excited to continue building the Sea Bears organization on and off the floor,” Taylor said in a statement.

“Last summer was a dream come true, and I am thankful for owner David Asper, president Jason Smith and everyone in our organization.”

Taylor joins Kyle Julius of the Vancouver Bandits as the only head coaches signed to year-long multi-year deals.