Sea Bears Partner with Wesmen, Bisons on Youth Basketball Camps

The Winnipeg Sea Bears are connecting with youth on the court this offseason to create opportunities to learn the game of basketball.

The team will operate the Winter Sea Bears program through clinics with the University of Winnipeg Wesmen, University of Manitoba Bisons, and Sea Bears players and coaches.

“We saw just how powerful basketball was in uniting community this past season and want to continue that work year-round,” team president Jason Smith.

“This initiative allows us to reach more young people and give them all the benefits that come with active participation in sport, from the mental and physical attributes to life learnings and skills.”

The Winter Sea Bears’ first camp is scheduled for later today at Sport Manitoba. Youth enrolled with BGC Winnipeg (formerly the Boys and Girls Club) will have the opportunity to learn under Sea Bears’ head coach Mike Taylor, Sea Bears’ players and other members of both the men’s and women’s university programs.