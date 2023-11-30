Woman Charged After Drugs Seized from Winnipeg Home

Winnipeg police have laid multiple charges against a woman after executing a search warrant in the 500 block of Furby Street.

Officers searched a residence on Monday, where they seized a loaded 9mm handgun, body armour and several drugs.



Police also located:

Approximately 32 grams of crack cocaine — worth an estimated $3,200

Nearly 54 grams of powder cocaine — worth an estimated $5,400

Approximately 213 grams of fentanyl — worth an estimated $32,000

1672 x 8mg hydromorphone tablets — worth an estimated $33,440

20 x percocet pills — worth an estimated $400 — along with eight unknown prescription pills

Approximately 706 grams of an unknown cutting agent

Nearly $5,400 in Canadian currency.

Michele Landon-Gibbins, 27, has been charged with multiple drugs and weapons offences. She remains in custody.