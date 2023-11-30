Home » News » Woman Charged After Drugs Seized from Winnipeg Home

Woman Charged After Drugs Seized from Winnipeg Home

November 30, 2023 1:42 PM | News


Winnipeg police have laid multiple charges against a woman after executing a search warrant in the 500 block of Furby Street.

Officers searched a residence on Monday, where they seized a loaded 9mm handgun, body armour and several drugs.

Police also located:

  • Approximately 32 grams of crack cocaine — worth an estimated $3,200
  • Nearly 54 grams of powder cocaine — worth an estimated $5,400
  • Approximately 213 grams of fentanyl — worth an estimated $32,000
  • 1672 x 8mg hydromorphone tablets — worth an estimated $33,440
  • 20 x percocet pills — worth an estimated $400 — along with eight unknown prescription pills
  • Approximately 706 grams of an unknown cutting agent
  • Nearly $5,400 in Canadian currency.

Michele Landon-Gibbins, 27, has been charged with multiple drugs and weapons offences. She remains in custody.


