Manitoba Opens Cabinet Office in the Pembina Valley

The Manitoba government has opened a regional cabinet office in the Pembina Valley to act as an open line of communication to the province.

Former Morden mayor Brandon Burley will lead the new initiative and work as a liaison between families, businesses and community organizations in southern Manitoba and the government.

Burley served as Morden’s mayor from 2018 to 2023, before resigning to serve on Premier Wab Kinew‘s transition advisory team shortly after the NDP leader won October’s provincial election.

ADVERTISEMENT



“Our message to Manitobans is clear — no matter what part of the province you are from, we are here to represent you, listen to your needs and work with your communities to improve health care, grow the economy, and make life better for Manitobans,” said Kinew.

“This is an important step in making sure Manitobans in the southern region have a strong partner in the provincial government.”

The province announced earlier this month a similar cabinet office in Brandon, which is being led by Jason Gobeil.