Corus Flipping Peggy to Country 99 Winnipeg

There will soon be a third country music radio station in Winnipeg.

Corus Entertainment plans to launch Country 99 on December 27 on the Peggy @ 991 frequency.

In a social media post on Friday, the station said, “When you’re allowed to open one gift early, you make it count. Winnipeg’s NEW Country unwraps December 27th. Giddy up.”

Don’t blame Peggy personally, but she has been having somewhat of an identity crisis since earlier this fall when the station released its on-air staff. The station has recently been playing 24/7 Christmas music instead of its traditional adult contemporary format.

Peggy originally hit the airwaves on Boxing Day in 2016 after “stunting” with continuous Christmas tunes leading up to the launch.

The addition of Country 99 adds another player to the local country genre, joining powerhouse QX 104 and Now Country 104.7 on the FM dial.

“We are so excited to bring the hot country format to Winnipeg,” said Ronnie Stanton, vice-president, Corus Audio, in a statement. “It’s time for Winnipeg to finally have an exciting, upbeat country station that’s full of new music discovery.”

Country 99 will be the Corus sister station of Power 97 and 680 CJOB.