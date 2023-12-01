Winnipeg Woman Killed in Crash on Highway 75

Manitoba RCMP say a 35-year-old Winnipeg woman died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 75.

The collision happened at around 8 a.m. one kilometre north of Letellier.

According to police, the woman was travelling southbound when her vehicle entered the ditch and exited onto the northbound lane where it collided head-on with a northbound semi-trailer.

The woman was pronounced deceased on scene. The 33-year-old Springfield, Oregon man, who was driving the semi, was transported to hospital for treatment and released.

RCMP continue to investigate.