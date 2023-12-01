RCMP, Winnipeg Police Launch Holiday Checkstop Program

As the holiday season gets underway, Manitoba police agencies are stepping up enforcement to keep the roadways safe.

Manitoba RCMP and Winnipeg police launched their annual checkstop program on Friday, signalling the start of an increase police presence for drivers.

“All the deaths we are seeing on the roadways, all the life-altering injuries — they are all avoidable,” said Inspector Michael Gagliardi, officer in charge of RCMP Traffic Services.

“The answer is simple: Choice. If people make a choice not to drive impaired, not to speed, and to buckle up and pay attention, lives can be saved. It is that easy. Our officers will be out there conducting checkstops to help people make those safe choices.”

ADVERTISEMENT



According to data from both agencies, 109 people have died in collisions on Manitoba roads in 2023. The most common cause of all the fatalities has been impaired driving. In the last five years, 143 impairment-related fatal collisions have occurred in RCMP jurisdiction.

Police are also seeing more drivers speeding, not using seatbelts and being distracted behind the wheel.

The checkstop program will run throughout December across the province.

Operation Red Nose is also operating its annual safe ride home program on select days up until New Year’s Eve.