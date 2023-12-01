Santa Shuffle Fun Run Set for Saturday

WINNIPEG — More than 300 Winnipeggers will walk, run and have fun Saturday at the Salvation Army’s annual Santa Shuffle.

The yearly event is a fundraiser for local Salvation Army programs that help community members in need at Christmas and year-round.

“As the patter of footsteps echoes the spirit of the season, the Santa Shuffle becomes a powerful reminder that together, we can create hope and support for those in need,” said Major Al Hoeft, divisional secretary of public relations for the prairie division.

“With each stride, we embody the true essence of the holidays — a kindness that resonates far beyond the finish line, leaving a lasting impact on the lives it touches.”

Saturday’s race will be held at The Forks and participants can also register on-site. Racers will often dress up in their silliest Christmas attire for their chance to win prizes.

Organizers this year are also asking for new, unwrapped toy donations in support of Toy Mountain.

The Santa Shuffle is held in 32 cities across Canada, with three races on the prairies, including in Regina and Saskatoon.