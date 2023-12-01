Man Charged with Second-Degree Murder After Four Killed in Winnipeg Shooting

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — A man who was on supervised probation stemming from a 2021 assault has been charged in a shooting that killed four people in Winnipeg.

Officers were called early Sunday to a home in the West Broadway neighbourhood, where they found five people wounded.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, and another man and a woman died later in hospital.

A fifth person, a 55-year-old man, remains in hospital in “very critical” condition, Insp. Jennifer McKinnon told reporters Friday.

“This has been a stressful time for not only the Winnipeg Police Service, but the entire city and beyond,” she said.

“It’s times like this that we really need to come together as a community to lend support to one another. We can’t do this alone.”

Police identified those killed as: Crystal Beardy, 34; her sister Stephanie Beardy, 33; Melelek Lesikel, 29; and Dylan Lavallee, 41.

Jamie Randy Felix, 32, who is from Winnipeg, faces four counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

McKinnon said Felix was “safely taken into custody” at a home Friday morning. There are currently no other suspects, she said.

She couldn’t say whether the suspect and victims knew each other.

Provincial court records show Felix was on two years supervised probation at the time of the shooting, stemming from an August 2021 offence. He had been charged with aggravated assault but pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm.

