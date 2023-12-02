Hot Beverage Week Taking Over Exchange District

WINNIPEG — As the temperature drops outside, the Exchange District is turning up the heat for Hot Beverage Week.
The seventh annual event is an opportunity to sip on something warm from the neighbourhood’s finest baristas, brewers and barkeeps from December 2-9.
“It has really become a seasonal highlight,” says BIZ executive director David Pensato. “Customers get one more reason to visit their favourite spots and to discover some new places they’ve only just heard of. The creativity on display is top-notch and classic Exchange District, bringing the community together in a bit of friendly competition.”
Hot Beverage Week participants include:
- Across the Board Game Cafe
- Amsterdam Tea Room
- Bahay Kubo
- Bodegoes
- Bronuts
- Cake-ology
- Cibo Waterfront Café
- Clementine
- Darling Bar
- Hermanos
- King + Bannatyne
- Little Brown Jug Brewing Co
- Más Coffee
- Nonsuch Brewing Co
- Parlour Coffee
- Patent 5 Distillery
- Rosé Coffee and Wine
- VA Cafe
Customers are encouraged to vote for their favourite holiday-themed sips and can enter to win a $75 gift card for the winning spot.