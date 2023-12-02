Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Employees Vote in Favour to Strike

WINNIPEG — Employees at Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries have voted 98 percent in favour of strike action.
Unifor Local 144, the union representing the members, says a strike will proceed if a fair contract can’t be reached this month.
“Unifor members at Manitoba (Liquor &) Lotteries deserve a strong collective agreement, not the foot-dragging and disrespect we’re seeing from the company,” said Lana Payne, Unifor national president.
“Management has left us little choice but to take job action. My message to this employer: step up and bring a serious offer.”
Unifor represents more than 750 members at McPhillips Station Casino, Club Regent Casino, and the Shark Club Casino. Members work as dealers, cashiers, slot attendants, security, house/grounds, customer service representatives and skilled trades workers.
The MBLL employees have been without a collective agreement since June 2022. The union says wages have only increased 1.75 percent in six years.
Should a contract offer not be reached, Unifor says a strike will begin at 12:01 a.m. on December 23.