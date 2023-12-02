Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Employees Vote in Favour to Strike

WINNIPEG — Employees at Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries have voted 98 percent in favour of strike action.

Unifor Local 144, the union representing the members, says a strike will proceed if a fair contract can’t be reached this month.

“Unifor members at Manitoba (Liquor &) Lotteries deserve a strong collective agreement, not the foot-dragging and disrespect we’re seeing from the company,” said Lana Payne, Unifor national president.

ADVERTISEMENT



“Management has left us little choice but to take job action. My message to this employer: step up and bring a serious offer.”

Unifor represents more than 750 members at McPhillips Station Casino, Club Regent Casino, and the Shark Club Casino. Members work as dealers, cashiers, slot attendants, security, house/grounds, customer service representatives and skilled trades workers.

The MBLL employees have been without a collective agreement since June 2022. The union says wages have only increased 1.75 percent in six years.

Should a contract offer not be reached, Unifor says a strike will begin at 12:01 a.m. on December 23.