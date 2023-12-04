Jets Re-Sign Nino Niederreiter to Three-Year Extension

The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed forward Nino Niederreiter to a three-year contract extension.

Niederreiter will earn an average annual value of $4 million USD and begin his new contract in the 2024-25 NHL season.

The Switzerland native, 31, has played all 23 games for the Jets this season and has 14 points (6G, 8A) and eight penalty minutes.

Niederreiter was originally drafted by the New York Islanders in the first round (fifth overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft and he has played 833 games for the Islanders, Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville Predators, and Winnipeg and has recorded 423 points (211G, 212A) and 382 PIMs.