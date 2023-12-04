Teen Fatally Stabbed in Northern Manitoba Community

Manitoba RCMP are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy in the northern community of Kinosao Sipi.

Officers were called to a residence early Saturday morning for a report of a stabbing. They located the injured teen upon arrival, who was transported to hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries.

On Sunday, police arrested Cody Jeffrey Monias, 38, and a 14-year-old boy, both from the community. They have been charged with second-degree murder and remain in custody.

Norway House RCMP continue to investigate.