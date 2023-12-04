Kinew Enjoying Post-Election Honeymoon in Premiers’ Poll

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has the highest approval rating among his Canadian counterparts.

A new Angus Reid Institute poll, released on Monday, shows Kinew is enjoying a 57 percent approval since winning October’s provincial election.

Kinew recently delivered his first throne speech, where the NDP leader promised to cut health care wait times and convert thousands of homes to geothermal energy, among other priorities. His government also aims to slash the prices at the pump with a fuel tax holiday beginning January 1.

Kinew leads the pack just ahead of Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe at 54 percent and Newfoundland Premier Andrew Furey at 48 percent.

Looking at the numbers more closely, 21 percent strongly approve of Kinew’s early performance, while 35 percent moderately approve. Moving further down the scale, 28 percent either moderately or strongly disapprove of Kinew, while 16 percent aren’t sure or can’t say how he’s doing.

The online survey was conducted from November 24 to December 1, 2023, among a representative randomized sample of 3,749 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. The results have a margin of error of +/- 6 percent.