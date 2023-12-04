Home » Sports » Jefferson Re-Signed to Blue Bombers in One-Year Extension

Jefferson Re-Signed to Blue Bombers in One-Year Extension

December 4, 2023 4:00 PM | Sports


Willie Jefferson

Defensive lineman Willie Jefferson (5) poses for a camera during Winnipeg Blue Bombers walkthrough at Tim Hortons Field, part of the CFL’s Grey Cup week in Hamilton, Ont., on December 11, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn)

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed defensive end Willie Jefferson to a one-year contract extension.

The Texas-born all-star was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Jefferson returns for his fifth season with the Blue Bombers and 10th in the CFL, including his days with Edmonton (2014-15) and Saskatchewan (2016-18).

Jefferson was named a CFL all-star for the fifth time in his career in 2023 and was also selected as the Blue Bombers’ most outstanding defensive player for a third time.

via GIPHY


Tags: CFL | Football | Winnipeg Blue Bombers
ADVERTISEMENT

TRENDING VIDEOS