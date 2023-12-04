Tickets on Sale for 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival

Tickets for the 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival officially went on sale Monday.

The 49th edition of the festival is set to return to Birds Hill Provincial Park from July 11-14, 2024.

Tickets are on sale for tier 1 prices. A limited number of RV/trailer permit tickets are also now on sale, with the remainder being released on May 1, 2024.

Tickets are available online or at the Winnipeg Folk Festival office, located at 203-211 Bannatyne Avenue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.