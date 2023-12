Comedian Bill Burr to Perform at Assiniboine Park July 20

Comedian Bill Burr is returning to Winnipeg next summer for a unique outdoor show.

Burr will perform at Assiniboine Park on Saturday, July 20, 2024 as part of The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival.

Fellow comedians Nate Bargatze, Gerry Dee and Derrick Stroup will headline the festival the following night on Sunday, July 21.

Tickets to the festival go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. through greatoutdoorscomedyfestival.com.