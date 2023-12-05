RCMP Seek Witnesses in Hit and Run Crash East of Winnipeg

Manitoba RCMP are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Winnipeg early Monday.

Police and emergency crews responded to the scene in the westbound lane of Highway 1, just east of Deacon’s Corner, at around 6:30 a.m. near Settlers Road.

Officers arrived to find a single vehicle with extensive damage to the passenger side. The 54-year-old driver, a man from the RM of Taché, suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

RCMP believe the man’s vehicle either entered the intersection from the south, or was westbound on Highway 1 when it lost control and spun sideways. It was then immediately struck by a westbound vehicle, believed to be a semi-trailer or very large truck.

Road conditions at the time were very icy with heavy fog, according to police.

Anyone with information on the second vehicle involved or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Oakbank RCMP at (204) 444-3391 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.