Queens of the Stone Age to Play Winnipeg

Rockers Queens of the Stone Age will bring The End Is Nero tour to Winnipeg next spring.

The band will perform at Canada Life Centre on April 5, 2024 with British rock band The Struts.

“The End Is Nero tour welcomes the obscene and the clean, the outcasts and the weirdos, and anyone and everyone in between, this is where you belong,” promoters said in a release. “Leave your judgment at the door, bring anything and everything else.”

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.