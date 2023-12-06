Driver Charged After Fleeing Dauphin Traffic Stop

Manitoba RCMP have charged two people following an attempted traffic stop in Dauphin.

Police made efforts to pull over a vehicle on Main Street Monday afternoon, but the driver fled and began driving erratically.

Officers didn’t pursue the vehicle due to safety concerns but alerted colleagues to be on the lookout.

A spike belt was set up along Highway 10 south of Onanole, which the suspect drove over, forcing the vehicle into the ditch.

Both the driver and a female passenger fled on foot before officers arrested the woman a short distance away.

RCMP used a police dog to locate the driver and tracked him through high grass, swamps and wooded areas. The suspect was arrested without incident and checked on scene by paramedics after suffering from exposure.

Dakota Tripp, 31, has been charged with multiple offences. He was also wanted on several warrants. He remains in custody.

A 27-year-old woman is facing charges of resisting arrest and possession of cocaine. She will appear in court at a later date.

Dauphin RCMP continue to investigate.