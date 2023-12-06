Porter Launching New Direct Flights Between Winnipeg and Ottawa

Porter Airlines will soon fly non-stop between Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport and Ottawa.

The direct flights between the two cities will begin on May 16, 2024, with one daily roundtrip flight.

“This new service will provide everyone who lives and works in Manitoba with greater access to the endless opportunities awaiting them in the nation’s capital, reinforcing our commitment to working with our partners to enhance connectivity and offer more choice,” said Nick Hays, president and CEO, Winnipeg Airports Authority.

Introductory roundtrip fares start at $525 and depart Ottawa at 9 a.m. local time, with flights leaving Winnipeg at 11:40 a.m.

Flights between YOW and YWG will be served by Porter’s new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, as shown above.

The service will connect with Boston, Charlottetown, Fredericton, Halifax, Moncton, New York, Thunder Bay, Toronto-Pearson, Toronto-City and St John’s through Ottawa.